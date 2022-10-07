Years ago, I wrote an essay under the title of “Capitalist Dog versus Godless Communist.” I think it is time to bring back its leading ideas.

Words depend for their meaning on conventional usage and empirical reference. The honest and transparent use of language is necessary for civil order. Word abuse is chaos.

When words become untethered from their meaning, they can become instruments of reckless political rhetoric. Especially during campaigns, accusatory epithets fill the air — “communist,” “fascist,” “radical left,” “extreme right,” “socialist” and “reactionary.”

The making of a verbal grenade consists of this: Strip the word of its conventional meaning, secure the endorsement of God, then pack it with the violence of explosive lies.

The antidote for word poisoning is requiring those who use loaded words to stipulate what characteristics give the word meaning. Otherwise, the word is empty of meaning and likely filled with intent to injure.

The effect upon the body politic of weaponizing language may be likened to swords of division, javelins of vituperation or missiles of malice. In their wake, democratic government lies in ruins and incoherence reigns.

Words devoid of meaning and filled with hate are insurrections against our judicial institutions and an erosion of the goodwill upon which they rest. Criminals can be held accountable without regarding political rivals as enemies of God.

Words can be either containers of commonality or cartridges of animosity. It all depends upon how they are directed — toward mutuality or aimed at a target.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown