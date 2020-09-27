In April 2016, regarding the nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, Sen. Pat Toomey wrote in an op-ed, “The next justice will determine the Court’s balance for a generation. In that light, I believe it is sensible to allow the American people to participate in the choice of Justice (Antonin) Scalia’s successor less than seven months from now.”

Tuesday, however, Toomey released a statement saying that he supports holding a vote on a new nominee to the Supreme Court, despite the fact that we are now less than six weeks from a presidential election and some people have already cast their votes.

Toomey’s claim that this situation is different because the Senate and the presidency are held by the same party is absurd revisionism. Elected officials’ duties are not determined by their political party. More pointedly, Toomey never used this argument in 2016. His position then, in part, was that the “Biden-Schumer approach” prevents senators from confirming a new justice during a presidential election year. Toomey’s 2016 op-ed never claimed that the “Biden-Schumer approach” applies only under divided government.

In his statement Tuesday, Toomey asks, “Are we now supposed to operate by two different sets of rules?” The answer, of course, is no. The Republican Senate, in my view, changed the rules in 2016 and made a forceful case for their controversial rule change. They are supposed to operate by just one set of rules: the rules they, and Sen. Toomey, argued for and established in 2016.

Alex Rich

Manheim Township