Hey! Give the McMinn County, Tennessee, school board, which recently banned Art Spiegelman’s book “Maus,” a break. Maybe they’re just cat lovers who don’t want to see their favorite pets maligned by being portrayed as Nazis.

OK, I admit that my idea is absurd, but it’s no more absurd than that school board’s action in trying to prevent young people from seeing the results of racism and hatred, which Spiegelman portrays in “Maus’’ so effectively.

Perhaps Spiegelman will give us some clearheaded perspective when he speaks at Millersville University in April.

Stephen A. Kirsch

West Lampeter Township