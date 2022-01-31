Jan. 6, 2021, will go down as a day that will live in infamy. There was, however, an opportunity for Democrats and Republicans in Congress to come together, one year later, in solidarity to the principles of democracy.

That did not happen. Other than U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, I could see no Republicans gathered in the U.S. Capitol to stand together with Democrats, as a sign of unity over what we, as Americans, believe.

That includes our own U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. Where was he? Do their absences send a message that they will not stand for democracy unless they win?

What a shame and what a missed opportunity.

Tim Mackey

Lancaster