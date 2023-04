In his U.S. Supreme Court case against the U.S. Postal Service, Gerald Groff states that working on Sundays is forbidden by his religion.

Where does it say in the Bible that you can’t work on Sunday?

I’m so glad that the majority of religious people who work in hospitals can worship any day of the week, as needed. Otherwise their patients would be at serious risk on Sundays.

A spiritual person can worship at any place or time.

Janice Weber-Brown

Manheim Township