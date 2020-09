This is in response to the letter writer who said President Donald Trump “has a backbone” (“Understanding the price of service,” Aug. 29).

My question to this writer is this: Where was Trump’s backbone during the Vietnam War? Did it grow after his heel spurs healed? Or did he recently have a backbone implant now that he has free health insurance?

I’m a Marine Corps veteran with a tour in Vietnam, also. Still not my president!

Dennis Bowers

Manheim Township