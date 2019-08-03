Several letter writers have used the term “Trump derangement syndrome” to imply that critics of the current White House occupant are blinded by hatred. I question who is blind.
The White House occupant has none of the 12 desirable characteristics listed in the Scout Law.
He has indisputably violated Commandments seven through 10, and his primary god seems to be either himself or money. I doubt he has directly violated the Sixth Commandment, but his deliberately hurtful immigration policies have resulted in multiple unnecessary deaths.
He has no concept of truth. He lies about nearly everything, including why he can’t release his tax returns and, inexplicably, where his father was born. He insults American heroes as well as foreign leaders who should be our friends, while praising murderous foreign strongmen.
He called global warming a Chinese hoax; that’s either incredibly stupid or another deliberate lie. His first thoughts appear to be self-promotion, and then how to hurt those who disagree with him. He constantly acts as if he has far more to hide than just his tax returns. He destroyed notes about a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. His lies about the Trump Tower meeting kept changing. He tried multiple times to obstruct the Mueller investigation. He considers himself above the law.
Nevertheless, in spite of the White House occupant’s apparent violations of the Constitution, oath of office, emoluments clause and general decency, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and most Republicans in Congress continue to be unwavering enablers for him. That is truly deranged!
Chuck Gaston
Manheim Township