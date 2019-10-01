Homelessness is a huge problem that many people are dealing with every day. My family and I thought that we had put that chapter of our lives in the past, until Sept. 19. We were notified that the house we had chosen did not pass inspection and that we could not rent this particular home. With only days left to stay in our current place, we are now looking at being homeless through no fault of our own, and no one seems to be able to help or give guidance toward help.
In 2015, my family and I were lucky enough to stay at Transitional Living Center, a shelter that accepts whole families and lets them stay together. We lived there for almost two years, while getting our lives together. I worked full time the entire time; in fact, I am still working full time, as well as now attending school part time. I followed the rules set forth by a program that is supposed to help end homelessness, provide sufficient housing for people and keep families on the right track.
Unfortunately, even though I have done nothing wrong, in a few days’ time, my family and I will have nowhere to go. How can this happen? Why are we falling through the cracks of the system? How am I supposed to fix this problem without any help? I moved to Lancaster to give my family a better life, struggled to make it work, and now I am being put out.
Audrey Barrett
Lancaster