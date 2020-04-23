About those vaccine opinions (letter) Apr 23, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Just wondering how the anti-vaccine folks feel about having no COVID-19 vaccine now?Chuck Williams Lebanon Today's Top Stories How have your Mother's Day plans changed due to stay-at-home orders? Let us know. [survey] 1 hr ago Taxes, COVID-19 data and plexiglass: Three takeaways from Wednesday's Lancaster County commissioners' meeting 1 hr ago Nepali residents working to get correct information on census, COVID-19 to communities 1 hr ago Forging checks, theft by deception and drug charges: Lancaster County Police Log: April 23, 2020 1 hr ago School District of Lancaster may eliminate 23 positions, furlough 8 employees due to COVID-19 impact 1 hr ago Will public pools open in Lancaster County amid COVID-19 pandemic? For some, it's still unclear 1 hr ago Lancaster Mayor Sorace emerging as visible, informed leader during COVID-19 shutdown 1 hr ago COVID-19 can't stop E-town College play, 'Silent Sky,' from going live, via Zoom 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Covid Vaccine Anti-vax