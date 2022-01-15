Across our nation we have been blessed with some newly elected school board members who, by instinct alone, have far superior skills in choosing school curriculum than career educators who have studied education their entire lives in order to become qualified in this field.

With these new directors in place comes an opportunity to finally remove potentially harmful lessons.

Here is my plea: Once and for all, can we eliminate the nefarious times-three table? I am OK with the twos and the fours, but the devil-inspired times-three table has got to go! Oh, the absolute witchcraft involved!

Strengthening my argument is the fact that the teaching of this table makes me feel shamed. My three reasons for shame are: I am white, male and straight. Heavy burdens. I am optimistic this curriculum error will soon be rectified.

Frank Geist

West Lampeter Township