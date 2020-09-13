About those commercials (letter) Sep 13, 2020 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Two more months of election ads on TV. God help us!James Kirchner East Hempfield Township Today's Top Stories Worried your mail-in ballot could arrive late? Here's what our test of Lancaster County's postal system found [video] 24 min ago This is only the beginning of Lancaster County restaurant closures; here's why 24 min ago Warwick needs a game, plus current winning streaks: 3 L-L League football facts for Sept. 13 24 min ago 'Parrot Island,' 'Cardinal Connection' authors share inspiration behind new children's books 24 min ago Man bakes, sells pizzas out of pop-up business on Friday nights; here's how it works [photos, video] 24 min ago Readers share food memories for Grandparents Day, with recipes 24 min ago Unscripted: At St. James, a cemetery tour through Lancaster’s book of the dead [column] 24 min ago Discount cards offer savings on prescriptions; plus, find volunteer opportunities [United Way column] 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags 2020 Election Tv Ads