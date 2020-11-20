The Republicans gutted the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The Republicans gerrymandered districts in many states for years. The Republicans have, in my view, done all they could to prevent people of color and college students from voting. The Republicans have restricted voting locations in some states where they controlled the state Legislature. The Republicans put a crony in charge of the U.S. Postal Service, seemingly to hamper mail-in voting.

And the Republicans claim they have been cheated.

Bruce Osborn

West Lampeter Township