Thank you, President Donald Trump. I fervently hope that Americans will appreciate the stimulus checks more, since you have personally lent your name to be printed on them before they were mailed.

Surely, the presence of your name suggests that these dollars resulted partially from you and your companies’ income tax payments over the years — from your highly successful business enterprises (except for the ones that went bankrupt).

Anyone who does not believe my assertion that your taxes personally funded the checks need only study your tax returns from over the years.

What? We can’t study Trump’s tax returns because he hasn’t made them public?

Well, we’ll just have to trust Trump. After all, like Honest Abe, Trump has never told a lie!

William Bauer

Elizabethtown