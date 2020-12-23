A recent letter writer (“Republicans are party of Trump,” Dec. 9) questioned whether Pennsylvania’s elected Republicans, “if under oath,” would still be attempting to overturn the recent presidential election that security officials said was “essentially fair.”

My question: How much unfairness is acceptable?

What if the Scout oath and law proclaimed scouts should be essentially honest, essentially trustworthy, essentially loyal and so forth?

Is that the new standard?

Doesn’t “essentially fair” mean unfair?

R.L. Horst

Manheim Township