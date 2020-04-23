President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, several Republican governors and talking heads (such as Dr. Mehmet Oz) are advocating opening the economy very soon, even with a shortage of tests.

Recently there have been protests, encouraged by Trump, in support of opening the economy and alleging it is safe to do so.

My question is: If it is safe to lift the quarantines and the social distancing, why aren’t Trump and Pence attending these protests, since they are actively encouraging them? They certainly have the time, since they are not holding any rallies.

Could Trump and Pence be afraid of catching the novel coronavirus? They each should demonstrate the strength of their convictions by putting their bodies where their mouths are. But their actions speak so much louder than their words.

Alan Reger

Christiana