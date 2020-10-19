I am responding to the Oct. 9 letter “History about the Democrats.”

The writer was correct in depicting the Democratic Party as the party of opposition to equal rights from the Civil War until the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The party of Abraham Lincoln deserves kudos for addressing these issues. But at that time, the South was still fighting the Civil War, and there was little Republican Party presence in the South.

A century later, President Lyndon Johnson strong-armed enough Northern Democrats to go along with the Republicans to pass the Civil Rights Act, despite his correct prediction that the Democratic Party would be dead in the South for generations.

Its passage and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 caused a backlash in the South. By the time of the Reagan administration, the South was solidly Republican and did all in its power to stifle any legal civil rights.

Reaganism, Milton Friedman’s economic policies, Newt Gingrich and the religious right changed the Republicans to a conservative party. The party of Lincoln was dead.

The Republican Party is now, in my view, represented by three factions: corporations that favor an oligarchy form of government; the religious right, which would seemingly rather have a theocracy ruled by the laws of the Old Testament; and Trump, who is slowly but surely establishing an autocratic monarchy controlled by “the royal house of Trump.”

I believe all of these forces are anti-democratic. Trump has succeeded in creating a new party — the “Trumpublican Party” — with no philosophy, no policies and only tweets of spite.

Kenneth Smith

Clay Township