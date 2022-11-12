About the Georgia runoff [letter] Nov 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Herschel Walker is not afraid of losing Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election against U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock next month because he probably thinks it’s a 100-yard dash.Kevin Urbansky Rapho Township Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Runoff Election Politics U.s. Senate Georgia Herschel Walker Support local journalism. Click here to learn more about the role the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund plays in Lancaster County and to make a tax-deductible donation.