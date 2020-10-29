About that song Trump is using [letter] Oct 29, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print It’s ironic that President Donald Trump energetically ends his rallies with the Village People’s 1978 hit song “YMCA.” That’s where many of us could be living if he wins reelection next week.Mike Morgan East Hempfield Township Today's Top Stories Hurricane Zeta remnants to bring rain to Lancaster County today; here's how much 8 min ago Here are 5 key individual matchups to watch for in Friday's L-L League football Week 7 games 26 min ago Man shot and killed in overnight Lancaster City shooting identified 1 hr ago Longwood Gardens' chrysanthemum show has the world's 2nd-largest mum plus 50+ rare cultivars [photos + video] 2 hrs ago A Concrete Rose Book Bar to open next summer in Southeast Lancaster city shopping center 2 hrs ago Third round of CARES money coming to struggling Lancaster County businesses 2 hrs ago Lancaster County dog breeder faces criminal charges, is accused of hiding dogs from inspectors 2 hrs ago Need some Halloween fun? Here are 10 in-person events happening in Lancaster County 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Trump Ymca