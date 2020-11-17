Remember the sci-fi movie “The Fly,” in which a man steps into a transporter, along with a fly? In order to transport, the bodies of the man and the fly disassemble at the molecular level and, after teleporting to the destination, they reassemble. In the movie, when they reassemble, the body parts get mixed up. The man emerges with a fly’s head and one of its legs for an arm, and the fly emerges with the head and arm of the man. You can hear the fly squeak, “Help me! Help me!”

Well, since President Donald Trump’s electoral defeat, we have seen and heard very little from Vice President Mike Pence.

My guess: In order to escape, I believe he entered the sci-fi transporter machine. We don’t know where he went, but we do know he had a fly in his hair.

So, if you see a fly, listen for the cries of “Help me! Help me!”

Dennis Dezort

Landisville