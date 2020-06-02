We apparently have two viruses operating in Lancaster County. One, of course, is the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. The other is not yet named. The unnamed virus is identified by the symptoms it causes — and these symptoms make its presence evident.

It’s clear to me that LNP | LancasterOnline has caught it. The editorials and news coverage regarding Republican elected officials moving Lancaster County into the “yellow” phase of reopening were very negative.

The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board’s questions presented to the county Republicans were chippy (“Questions” on May 12 and “More questions” on May 13). The real culprit in our economic shutdown is our Democrat governor, with his refusal to work with those in the other party. Gov. Tom Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have left our county’s small businesses in a precarious position.

I believe LNP | LancasterOnline is unbalanced in what it does and does not cover — and is certainly unbalanced in its editorials.

So, possibly another virus has invaded Lancaster County from the West Coast or New York. Its Democratic tilt is obvious. Should LNP | LancasterOnline be quarantined?

Donald L. Felker

Warwick Township