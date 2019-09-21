The world is immersed in important issues like unchecked pollution in China and India, armed drone attacks on oil vessels and the situations in California and New York (no need to explain).
Some individuals seem to think that we have the unbelievable crisis in Lancaster County of horse poop on the roads. Give me a break, or more importantly, give our Plain Sects a break.
It’s biodegradable and gone in 24 hours. It could be scooped up and used for fertilizer if it’s on the street in front of your house. After all, don’t we all recycle faithfully? This is hurting no one.
Leave our Plain Sect neighbors alone to continue their valued contributions to our culture and economy.
Dan Garrett
Warwick Township