Republican legislators claim that President Joe Biden will be held responsible for achieving bipartisan unity. In the Senate impeachment trial, most Republicans couldn’t even hold former President Donald Trump accountable for:

1. Trump’s Big Lie, which many Republicans still believe and which is the root cause of the U.S. Capitol attack.

2. The overwhelming evidence that he invited his supporters to Washington, D.C., and incited them to advance to the Capitol to stop the constitutional certification of Electoral College votes.

3. Doing nothing to stop the mob immediately, despite a frantic call from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for reinforcements and despite receiving Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s confirmation that Vice President Mike Pence had been whisked out of the chamber.

Why, then, should anyone expect Republicans to be trustworthy and cooperative legislators (this means you, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker)? So long as legislators and citizens choose not to believe facts and the truth, our democracy is in danger.

Fred Albright

Lancaster