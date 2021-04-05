Regarding the April 1 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Teaching turnoff”):

From the latest figures I’ve seen, I don’t believe that teachers are underpaid. In my travels as a retired person, many of the folks I have met while sailing, at major events or at interesting destinations were retired teachers with generous retirement benefits that made their travels possible.

It seems to me that these generous retirement terms are meant to keep teachers at their jobs for as long as possible.

Nevertheless, the best teachers in my memory were not those who taught for monetary reasons, but those who loved what they were doing and found it very rewarding.

Let’s hope that any shortage of capable and caring teachers is temporary and that the decline in interest in teaching will change as the pandemic fades.

Tom Hoober

Lancaster