I have been a subscriber since June 1999, when I moved to Lancaster County. Initially I subscribed to the Lancaster New Era, until the editions were consolidated into LNP | LancasterOnline.

Lately, I have noticed that the LNP | LancasterOnline reporters who tend to be assigned to political and/or government coverage seem to have a propensity to use such terms, phrases and descriptors as “far right,” “extreme right,” “conservative right,” “right-wing conservative,” “Trump conservative,” “MAGA conservative,” “Christian right” and “Christian conservative.”

My question: Does the LNP | LancasterOnline style book allow reporters to use terms, phrases and descriptors such as “far progressive left,” “extreme progressive left,” “progressive/liberal left,” “left-wing progressive/liberal,” “Biden/Schumer/Pelosi progressive/liberal,” “atheist progressive/liberal” and “nonsectarian progressive/liberal”?

If so, I certainly haven’t seen these descriptors, or derivatives of such, used.

Which leads me to believe that LNP | LancasterOnline is neither fair nor balanced — and does not intend to be so.

Eric E. Weis

East Hempfield Township