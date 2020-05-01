In response to the April 27 letter “Nothing is worth giving up freedom”:

I will answer the letter writer by saying that he is right. We need to protect our freedom.

However, these are extraordinary times, and extraordinary times need extraordinary measures to save our country.

However, I am tired about hearing about this. Let people who feel the same as the letter writer do what they want — open a business, assemble, go to work.

Essential businesses are needed to support our needs. Going to a gym and getting my nails and hair done are not essential. And yes, if you need to pray, go to church, while knowing that God is everywhere and can hear you at home.

If the letter writer and others like him want to go about their daily lives, let them, knowing the great health risks, including death, they may face.

But remember that if their actions going about their daily lives cause others to get sick, they bear the responsibility.

Psalm 37:32 essentially warns against putting yourself in harm’s way. That message is clear.

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township