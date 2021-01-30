Dear Uncle Sam,

I want to acknowledge with gratitude the check we received from you this month. I have no doubt that your intention is excellent. However, I am in a dilemma. Your check was to help those in need, but I have not been negatively impacted financially by COVID-19.

I fear that our family will become used to getting your checks and will soon feel entitled to them.

We both know that while your generosity is welcomed by all, you don’t actually have the money you are sending! Should I embarrass you by telling our family that your spending is out of control? At some point, your line of credit will end. When we settle your estate, my kids and grandkids will pay for your generosity.

So, I wanted to let you know that I will send your check to my children, encouraging them to think about their future and our family. I hope that they will invest it well, so that when the day of reckoning comes they will not be completely broke.

I humbly suggest that if you are going to continue to spend money you don’t have, at least give it to those who are actually in need. If you are not able or willing to do this, I’ll encourage other family members with common sense to find ways to help those who are truly deserving of assistance.

Thanks again for thinking of me and so many in our family.

Your nephew,

Jon Byler

East Petersburg