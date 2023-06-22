Donald Trump has been indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice before the 2024 election.

President Joe Biden does not want to lose to Trump next year. If he loses, he and his son, Hunter Biden, may go to jail.

Democrats have been after Trump since 2016, while Bill and Hillary Clinton go innocent for what they did with their classified information.

Hunter Biden had a job in Ukraine for big money thanks to Joe Biden.

Joe Biden had a lot of classified documents, even out in the open in his garage, but there have been no charges. He had documents elsewhere, too.

The Biden family has received a lot money from China, according to the U.S. House Oversight and Accountability Committee. That’s thanks to Joe Biden. The FBI and Department of Justice suppressed some of these claims before the 2020 election.

Democrats want one party to run the United States, like in China. They want the southern border open so they can have more votes. The do not care who comes in or about drugs or bad people.

We need a two-party system in the United States, not one.

Think before you vote.

Jim Hagy

New Holland