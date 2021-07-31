I read with interest The New York Times article about Japanese beetles (“Battling beetles,” July 15 LNP | LancasterOnline).

I grow roses and have about 20 fragrant bushes (a requirement for me to buy a rose is a heavy fragrance). I also have yellow, red and black raspberries, blackberries, a grape arbor and two fruit trees (cherries and apricots).

All of these are favorite dining areas for the Japanese beetles. They were a plague here until about 10 years ago. It was a horrible year, and I killed dozens of them. They especially seemed to like white roses and grape leaves. I was at my wit’s end.

Suddenly, one day I saw gray birds swooping around the garden, especially in the grape arbor and raspberries. The next day all the beetles were gone! Devoured! I wasn’t familiar with that bird. I looked it up; they were catbirds.

Since then, I’ve made it beneficial for them to stay and mate, leaving a corner of the yard wild, where I don’t generally go and prune the shrubs. They’ve been here ever since.

I just looked in the garden. I didn’t see any catbirds, but found (and killed) three Japanese beetles on a bi-color rose.

On an unrelated topic, in the LNP | LancasterOnline listings of famous persons’ birthdays, why are female actors called “actors”? I always called them actresses. Wouldn’t they prefer that distinction?

Dan LaRue

Lebanon