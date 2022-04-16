Imagine you are informed that, next Wednesday, 25 innocent children of a certain age, preschoolers, would be brutally shot and killed at (name your local school). You call the police, but they do not respond.

You rush there to protest and intervene against the shootings and killings. But if you are upset to the degree that you decide to rush the building in order to defend children’s lives, you will then be arrested by the police and charged with trespassing and assault.

This is the picture of the legal abortion violence — homicide, in my view — that has reached a daily average as high as 2,300 lives in recent years.

I believe that the refusal by many to equate abortion deaths with school shooting deaths likely rests on the size and location of the children. If you have no reason to object to the killing of tiny children the size of your thumb, what does this say about your views of human life, innocence and unjust capital punishment?

Larry L.Garber

East Donegal Township