For nearly 50 years, all was well with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision on abortion, which protected a woman’s right to choose. That right was the most important part of the decision.

This is not necessarily a political letter, but rather a letter about human rights. Many Republicans are against abortion in all circumstances, and Democrats support a woman’s right to choose.

I am not in favor of abortion. However, as a male, I don’t have the right to tell a woman what she can do with her body. We live in a male-dominated society that is sometimes unfavorable for women. We are living in one of those times.

Note the recent events in Iran. A beautiful young woman died in police custody in September, seemingly because she exposed too much of her hair.

Afghanistan’s government limits education for women and requires women to wear burqas, even though the Quran does not specifically mention the burqa or insist that women wear all-covering clothes.

In America, I shudder at the thought of a woman potentially having to carry a baby to term as a result of rape or incest. It is cruel and inhumane.

Women fought hard and long to win the right to vote in 1920 and have continued to fight to earn equal pay for equal work. Women have come a long way, and I hope they don’t lose ground now.

Regardless of your feelings on abortion, I implore you to vote for choice. Don’t close the door, as it may never open again. What comes next? Wearing a burqa?

Andrew Kuchak, Manheim Township