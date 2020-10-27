The electorate has deeply divided opinions regarding the major presidential candidates.

Ultimately the issue is not choosing between one of seemingly dubious mental ability versus one viewed as incompetent and short-fused, but rather the diametrically opposed platforms of the party each represents. They involve ideas on Second Amendment rights, capitalism, law and order, secure borders and — foremost — women’s health and rights.

I fully support the rights of all women, including unborn women. A woman should have the right to choose what she wants to do with her own body. Yet a fetus is not her body, but rather a separate individual forming within her body. An unwanted child is not justification for terminating its life by caustic burning or brutal dismemberment.

Moreover, it seems contradictory that it’s legal for a doctor to end an unwanted full-term baby’s life while in the womb, but it’s criminal if the mother terminates the unwanted baby after it is born.

Rather than face the ugliness of abortion, we couch it in terms such as promoting women’s health or preserving women’s rights.

Our Constitution guarantees the right of all individuals to life. Let’s not deny those rights to preborn human beings.

Yes, Joe Biden is right. This election is about preserving the soul of our nation. Do we want to have one that promotes a culture of death?

Carole Maley

Landisville