I’m writing in response to the Oct. 17 letter “The choice facing Christians,” in which the writer states that Joe Biden has more characteristics of a follower of Christ than President Donald Trump.

I would just like to remind everyone that one of the Ten Commandments is “Thou shall not kill.”

Biden is pro-choice and has not disputed that he agrees with allowing abortion up to the moment of birth.

Trump is against abortion. Abortion is clearly the killing of innocent human life that has done no wrong.

“Thou hast covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. My substance was not hid from thee, when I was made in secret, and curiously wrought in the lowest places of the earth. Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect; and in thy book all my members were written” Psalms 139:13-16.

I do not feel it is our place to judge what a person has in their heart, but this particular matter is very clear in the candidates’ public statements.

Chris Heller

Leola