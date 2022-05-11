The likely overturning of Roe v. Wade changes the stakes for candidates for state office. Previously, abortion opponents could promise, “I will ban abortion” without being specific about what that means — because everyone knew courts would block a ban. And those who would “protect abortion rights” did not need to explain what they would do.

With the likely reversal, more than 20 states are expected to ban abortion over the next year; other states have protections for abortion in place and may strengthen them.

About 10 states, including Pennsylvania, could go either way.

As voters, we now need more details about what our candidates for governor and the state Legislature would do. There are questions I hope are asked of the candidates.

For those who want to either ban abortion or increase restrictions:

— Should there be a full ban, or only further increases in restrictions? If the latter, what restrictions should be added?

— What exceptions should there be, if any (e.g., rape, incest, health of the mother)?

— What punishments should apply to those violating the law?

— Should only providers be punished, or should the woman having the abortion be subject to punishment, too? What difference, if any, will apply to providers versus the woman having an abortion?

For those who oppose restrictions on abortions:

— What changes, if any, should be made in current law?

— Should Pennsylvania have a law such as that passed in Connecticut, which protects residents from lawsuits and/or criminal penalties levied by other states?

Randall Grossman

Lancaster