The Sept. 27 letter “How can Catholics support Biden?” really got me to write. Abortion is a real issue, but no matter if you think it should be outlawed or kept legal, it should not be the only reason you pick a candidate for president.

It is a fact that Biden (a Catholic) supports keeping abortion legal and that the Roman Catholic Church is against abortion.

But thinking Catholics might also recall that in 2018 the church reinforced its “culture of life” when it updated the catechism to include these words from Pope Francis: “The death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person.”

This thinking Catholic might also remember that, in 1989, Trump paid $85,000 for a full-page ad in four New York City newspapers calling for a return of the death penalty. It just happened to coincide with the trial of the Central Park Five, young Black men who were ultimately exonerated.

Thinking Catholics might also recall that the catechism of the church states, “Every form of social or cultural discrimination ... on the grounds of sex, race, color, social conditions, language, or religion must be curbed and eradicated.”

Then they may remember that Trump’s first appearance in The New York Times was on Oct. 16, 1973, under the headline “Major Landlord Accused of Antiblack bias in City.”

Christians should use their faith to help them make decisions, but we would be wrong to dictate to each other what our decisions must be.

Mark Hershberger

Akron