Legislative and U.S. Supreme Court debates and pulpit declarations over abortion seem out of character with the sacred and tender intimacy that impregnates new life. Abortion issues are complex and deeply personal, and they call for supportive understanding.

How, why and when did having babies fall into the domain of any legislature or court?

A Planned Parenthood webpage states: “Starting around the time of the Civil War, a coalition of male doctors — with the support of the Catholic Church and others who wanted to control women’s bodies — led a movement to push state government to outlaw abortion across the board.”

In my view, questions about carrying an unborn child to full term should be in the domain of the mother and father, the medical profession and the counseling network of the couple. Legislatures and the courts should return to governance for the welfare of all and quit wasting our time. Their job is to ensure public space for all our views.

The Bible and government may not answer all urgent issues, but the Bible, good religion and good public policy do emphasize the importance of social and medical care to ensure quality of life for the whole family and neighborhood.

Urbane Peachey

Manheim Township