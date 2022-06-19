In my view, columns like the one by Liz Bierly (“Overturning Roe only will halt safe abortions,” May 15 Sunday Perspective section) about “autonomy, freedom and dignity for women” miss the important “rights” in any abortion debate.

By incorrectly politicizing abortion, we dismiss the fundamentally important questions in any decision to terminate life: Why? And whose rights?

Creation of life is a sacred act between two consenting adults (a man and a woman). So, we should treat them equally (as responsible adults) throughout the decision to abort or deliver life.

There are three others who, in my view, have equal rights or votes in the discussion: our God, a doctor and the living fetus/soul.

Note that the government is missing on this list. And, let’s further neuter the outspoken “women’s rights” lobby.

Even if four of the five decision-makers vote for life, the woman — the loving vessel that carries the living fetus — should have the decisive vote to terminate life.

And let’s add legal context for those who require it. A woman’s decision to have an abortion should not be classified as a criminal act (important word choices). And legally, a man’s “no” vote for life, does not override a women’s “yes” to giving birth. Therefore, the man still has equal (50%) financial responsibility.

State laws should reflect these views. I believe that they eliminate legal issues and decriminalize any decision. They recognize the equal right of the five parties involved. They recognize the woman’s deciding vote (as the loving carrier). And they eliminate the ridiculous insanity of those who want to politicize a very personal, sacred act to create life — or any decision to terminate life.

Bill Kleine

Pequea Township