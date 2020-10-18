This is in response to the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Oct. 11 letter “Respect women’s right to choose.”

I am not a religious fanatic or anything of the kind. I do believe that all lives matter, even the smallest. The letter writer states that women have the right to choose and there are many reasons, including “mistakes,” why women might choose to have an abortion.

In the 2018 fiscal year, Planned Parenthood used $616.8 million of taxpayer money to kill 345,672 babies.

That is a lot of mistakes! I have always had to pay for my own mistakes. I am not opposed to women’s right to choose, however I don’t think that abortion should be used for birth control — a condom or pill makes much more sense.

In case you didn’t catch it the first time, that abortion number was 345,672 — in one year. More than have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. thus far in 2020. If that doesn’t concern you just a little, then I feel sorry for you.

John Mylin

Quarryville