Abortion: Is it a routine medical procedure like the removal of a tumor? Or terminating the life of a child in its mother’s womb? Apparently, for some of us, the child in the womb is comparable to a tumor, an unwanted invader.

Society faces a dichotomy. What is growing inside the womb? Is it tumor-like or another human being? It cannot be both. Whether a planned pregnancy or not, the reality of life in the womb does not change. It is much more than some throwaway flotsam. It is a member of the highest form of earthly life — mankind.

The Pew Research Center reports 59% of the public agrees that abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates there were about 615,000 abortions in the United States in 2018. Planned Parenthood reported performing nearly 355,000 abortions in the 2018-19 fiscal year and more than 3.3 million abortions during the prior 10 years.

That data suggests to me that Planned Parenthood is exactly the opposite — “Planned Anti-Parenthood.”

Some segments of our society advocate legislating government funding of abortion. How can that enhance the moral standing of our society? I believe that our present arrogance leads us to self-destruction. We eliminate our progeny before birth because of a choice to avoid inconvenience or the challenges of parenthood. However, legal protection comes with birth at any stage in gestation. The two positions are contrary to each other.

This is hypocritical. Surely, we are yesteryear’s descendents, conceived and nurtured in a mother’s womb before being gifted to the world.

This Great Dichotomy requires an answer. What is yours?

Dan Fritsch

Manheim Township