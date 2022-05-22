I could never have an abortion. But I certainly don’t want politicians (mostly men who only want to get your vote) to make a decision for me!

Abortion is not specifically stated as a “right” in our U.S. Constitution. But nor does the Second Amendment give anyone the right to use guns to kill or maim innocent victims.

If anti-abortion activists spent their time and efforts educating our youth on the dangers of premarital sex; cleaning up our social media and TV programs; promoting methods of finding permanent homes for unwanted babies; and promoting the arts, morals and culture that have made our democracy great, we would not need these abortion laws that are literally tearing apart our society.

As an active church member and professing Christian, I am guilty of “keeping my mouth shut” because I don’t want to hurt my friends.

What guarantee is given to an unwanted fetus that it will have good food, good health and good education? How many fathers are bearing their share? Why do we believe that it is wrong to kill a fetus, but it is honorable to be sent off to a war to kill/maim others? Please vote your convictions in our elections.

Joyce Bohn

Manheim Township