The writer of the Nov. 12 letter “Local access to women’s health care” stated that abortions were only about 4% of Planned Parenthood’s medical services in 2021.

According to Planned Parenthood’s 2019-20 annual report, it performed 354,871 abortions in 2018-19. Of the medical services offered, 52% were for testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections; 25% were for birth control; and 20% were for other services.

That same report indicated that Planned Parenthood offered 2,667 adoption referrals and 8,626 prenatal services of various kinds. Those numbers pale in comparison to the 354,871 babies aborted.

In my view, abortion is Planned Parenthood’s main service and to say otherwise is misleading and dishonest.

Colleen Reilly

Lebanon