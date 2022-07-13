Would you abortion-rights supporters get smart about what is going on with abortion in this country? I see massive complaints about how five justices on the U.S. Supreme Court shouldn’t override the desires of the voters on the abortion issue.

Well, until now, seven justices on the Supreme Court had made abortion in the United States legal in 1973, and there was nothing I could do about it. Not fair.

Here is what the new decision has done: It has allowed each state to make its own laws with respect to abortions, via their elected representatives.

There will be no national laws on abortion. It is up to each state.

You can vote for it. I get to vote against it. Pretty neat, I would say.

So, quit your bellyaching about the Supreme Court. The justices are smarter than you are. They are smarter than me, too, come to think of it.

Bill Benz

Myerstown

Lebanon County