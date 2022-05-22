I just read over the letters to the editor in the May 15 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section and, of course, many had to do with the abortion debate.

I totally agree with, or at least understand, why women believe that no one should tell them what to do with their own bodies.

I can agree with that, but what is very plain to see is that it is not only the woman’s body that is being affected. Can you perform an abortion by affecting only the woman’s body? It is not her body, but the body of another life that is being destroyed!

It really seems so obvious to me. It’s not rocket science! That is murder, in my view, not “health care.” Where does the U.S. Constitution protect the right to murder?

Kathy Smith

West Lampeter Township