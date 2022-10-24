The two issues that appear to be driving voter concern regarding the upcoming election are the economy and abortion.

If you are struggling to decide which issue is most important, you will most likely come to the conclusion that they are both very important — and they are.

However, there is a major difference you should consider: The economy is cyclical and a woman’s right to choose is not.

When inflationary prices revert to their norms, a woman’s abolished right to choose stays where it is. You may soon be paying $2.75 a gallon for gas, but your pregnant teenage daughter will be required to fulfill her pregnancy.

If a woman’s right to choose is important to you, then that issue should govern your vote on Nov. 8. The economy and inflation will eventually return to normal; a woman’s right to choose will not.

Dennis Dezort

Landisville