Reading daily in the newspaper about the spread of COVID-19 and how world leaders are enacting rules and restrictions to try to control it with possible penalties to anyone not in compliance, and seeing the panic and fear and desperation of people trying to stop this virus that has killed almost 19,000 worldwide, I have to ask: Why is not the same worldwide effort made to stop a much greater plague among us called abortion that has and continues to kill millions?

Do we consider our lives of greater value than these helpless unborn babies? If so, shame on us.

Raymond Zimmerman

Leola