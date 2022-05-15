When a nation rejects the unshakable principles of almighty God, it opens itself to uncontrolled and ravenous appetites, leading to the rapid descent of depraved thinking and destruction. Just look at the lawless spirit that I believe pervades our land today and observe the immoral rulings handed down by our courts, governors and politicians in recent years.

I believe that America is quickly drifting into unchecked moral insanity.

For example, look at abortion on demand. I’m consumed with sadness and anger when I see the many women parading with placards conveying words such as “This is my body, I can do as I please.”

No, in my view this is not about your body. That baby you want to abort is a human being with a beating heart and brain activity. Some believe that if a baby is terminated just one hour before delivery — well, that’s just a woman’s right. Yet if the termination is one hour after delivery, it becomes murder.

Furthermore, this hellish practice has resulted in the selling of the baby’s body parts to the highest bidder.

How callous America has become. The continuation of this evil will destroy the very soul of our nation and it must stop. Meanwhile, the church of Jesus Christ must step forward with compassion and understanding.

Homer Snavely

Cleona