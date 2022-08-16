Letters to the editor

Thanks to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun’s opinion in Roe v. Wade in 1973, which essentially created a constitutional right out of whole cloth, we’ve been arguing about the morality and legality of abortion for half a century. The single most moronic argument in favor of abortion rights is the phrase “my body, my choice.” I am flabbergasted that such an idiotic statement continues to be uttered and painted on protest signs in support of this ghastly procedure.

So I ask those of you who are sufficiently unserious to utter such nonsense: How many elbows do you have? How many knees? How many skulls? (The correct answers are two, two and one, respectively.) Yet there may be two elbows, two knees and a skull in the biohazard waste bin after an abortion — none of which are the mother’s. So the obvious question is: To whom did those elbows, knees and skull belong? Not to the mother, of course, as she walked away from the procedure with the body parts that belonged to her. A body was discarded that was not hers.

So please, if you want to argue that disposing of another body is a moral right to which you are entitled, let’s have that argument. But please stop the sophistry that asserts there is only one body involved.

Mike Brenneman

Lancaster

