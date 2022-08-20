I am a Christian and believe in the sanctity of life. I am also a registered nurse. I know that the Prohibition didn’t work for alcohol, and banning all abortion will not stop abortions — desperate women will find a way.

We need to try to keep both mothers and babies safe. The signs that state “my body, my choice” forget about adding “my mind” to the list.

Not all women who have an abortion will walk away to live life as if nothing has happened. Studies show that about 30% of all women who have had an abortion experience depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, suicidal thoughts and/or drug and alcohol abuse.

We must ensure that we meet the needs — both physical and mental — of women who have an abortion.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 79% of abortions occur in the first nine weeks; about 13% occur between weeks 10 and 13; about 3% occur between weeks 14 and 15; about 2% occur between weeks 16 and 17; about 2% occur between weeks 18 and 20; and 1% occur between week 20 and near-term.

My problem is that, in abortions after the 20th week, the dilation and evacuation often involve an injection to stop the baby’s heartbeat.

Why are we having all this anger over what seems to be 8% of all abortions (those in week 14 and thereafter)? The media keep reporting that some states are enacting the most restrictive abortion laws. But many state laws are still allowing the 79% of abortions that already take place.

We must stop the “all or nothing” attitudes on both sides of the abortion debate. Stop the hate, anger, violence and exaggeration of facts. Work on laws that try to protect everyone.

Nancy Jenkins

Manor Township

Editor’s note: This letter mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 is the new national three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help/