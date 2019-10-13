In 2017, there were 39,773 shooting deaths in the USA. Sixty percent of those were suicides committed with handguns (not long rifles). The media want everyone to believe semi-automatics (often called assault weapons) are an evil we should not have to live with and continually blame the National Rifle Association. No NRA member to my knowledge has ever been the perpetrator of a mass shooting. The NRA receives no funding from the government.
In the 2017-18 fiscal year, Planned Parenthood was responsible for 332,757 abortion deaths in the USA. The media ignore these deaths because they are sanctioned by law. Planned Parenthood received $563.8 million from the government in that time. Who speaks for the unplanned or the unwanted?
Since 1968, there have been 1.5 million gun deaths in the USA, and since Roe v. Wade (1973) there have been 60 million babies aborted in the USA. Worldwide, approximately 40 million abortions are performed each year. Between 2014 and 2017, Planned Parenthood was granted approximately $1.5 billion from the government.
So where is the real sad story? Both are bad — but which is worse?
Bill Terry
East Hempfield Township