Do you realize that in Pennsylvania we are losing, on average, about 33,000 future taxpayers every year? That’s nearly 100 every day!

In my view, our taxes would not be as high as they are now if these future taxpayers hadn’t been killed by abortion. These are our future nurses, firefighters, teachers, mechanics — and myriad other workers who help us throughout our lives.

Stop the killing of the future of Pennsylvania! And stop killing your future!

Esty Anthony

Manor Township