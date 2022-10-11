Mother Teresa said that when a nation destroys its unborn, it has lost its soul.

What is it that would cause a mother to lift her unborn child onto the altar to the god of inconvenience? Perhaps the child would be a burden and interfere with her career and personal indulgence? So the baby is slaughtered, either by suction or being chemically scalded. The baby will leave this Earth by way of a silent scream, and its body parts are sometimes sold.

The practice of casual abortion on demand is, in my view, nothing less than submission to the gods of child sacrifice; the unborn have become disposable, unwanted and devalued. This is a curse that I believe is destroying the minds of Americans.

America is a blind and deceived nation. The removal of this scourge must begin in the collective hearts of America. Both men and women must come to grips, see this act that I view as evil for what it is, and act accordingly. Then Planned Parenthood would be out of business, surgical abortionists would face incarceration and this once-beloved nation would again receive the blessing of almighty God.

Let’s make it happen.

Homer Snavely

Cleona, Lebanon County